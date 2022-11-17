AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Fall is here and Rich and Dana are back in the studio making up some fall inspired cocktails.
Check out the simple recipes below and the videos above on how to put them together.
Pumpkin Pie Martini
2.5 Oz Vanilla Infused Grey Goose Vodka
1.5 Oz Sherry Cask Finished 8 Year Old Bacardi Rum
¼ Cup Libby’s Pumpkin Puree
3 TBSP. Maple Syrup
¼ Cup Cream
1/4 TSP Pumpkin Pie Garnish
Ice
Great Southern Pumpkin
2 Oz Fulton’s Harvest Pumpkin Pie Liqueur
1 Oz Honey Syrup
1 Oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon
Combine ingredients in Shaker, Shake Strain into Heavy Rocks Glass
Garnish with Maraschino Cherry