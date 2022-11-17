AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Fall is here and Rich and Dana are back in the studio making up some fall inspired cocktails.

Check out the simple recipes below and the videos above on how to put them together.

Pumpkin Pie Martini

2.5 Oz Vanilla Infused Grey Goose Vodka

1.5 Oz Sherry Cask Finished 8 Year Old Bacardi Rum

¼ Cup Libby’s Pumpkin Puree

3 TBSP. Maple Syrup

¼ Cup Cream

1/4 TSP Pumpkin Pie Garnish

Ice

Great Southern Pumpkin

2 Oz Fulton’s Harvest Pumpkin Pie Liqueur

1 Oz Honey Syrup

1 Oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon

Combine ingredients in Shaker, Shake Strain into Heavy Rocks Glass

Garnish with Maraschino Cherry