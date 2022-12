AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Rich & Dana are back with another great recipe, this one featuring Basil Hayden Bourbon.

Check below for the recipe and you can learn more about the Bourbon here.

Cocktail: The Welcome Home

1 Egg White

2 OZ Basil Hayden

.5 OZ Simple Syrup

.25 OZ Apple Syrup

Grated Nutmeg