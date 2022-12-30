AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Pop champagne and celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of a new.
Rich and Dana explain what champagne is, some different types, what temperature it should be served at, how to open a bottle and more!
Posted:
Updated:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Pop champagne and celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of a new.
Rich and Dana explain what champagne is, some different types, what temperature it should be served at, how to open a bottle and more!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now