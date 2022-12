AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Rich & Dana are back making another great cocktail. This one features Bulleit Bourbon.

Cranberry Bourbon Smash

2 OZ BULLEIT BBN

1 OZ. MAPLE CRANBERRY SYRUP

(REDUCE 4 OZ MAPLE SYRUP WITH 12 OZ OF CRANBERRY JUICE)

1 OZ UNSWEETENED CRANBERRY JUICE

ROSEMARY SPRIGS TO GARNISH

Bulleit also has some pre-made cocktails you can purchase including a Manhattan and the Old Fashioned.