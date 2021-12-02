Rich & Dana Celebrate Thirsty Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Rich and Dana are honoring our neighbors to the south by creating a special margarita for the holiday season. This is called the Las Posadas Margarita.

Dana’s Cranberry Delight:

Ingredients:

2 Bags Cranberries

1 Cup Sugar

1 Cup Water

Gingerbread Cookies – We prefer the thin one’s

Mascarpone Cheese

Preparation:

Combine the water and sugar in a sauce pan. Bring to a boil, once the sugar is melted add the cranberries and let simmer for about 10 minutes. Let cool, then place in your serving bowl with the Mascarpone and Cookies. Combine all three on the Cookies for a little holiday magic.

Now for the Cocktail:

Spicy Rosemary Cranberry Agave Syrup

Ingredients:

2 Slices of Fresh Jalapeno with Seeds

1 Oz Raw Blue Agave Nectar

1 Cup of Cranberry Juice

2 Cups of Dana’s Cranberry Delight

3 Sprigs of Fresh Rosemary

Preparation:

In that same sauce pan you just used add back 2 cups of Dana’s Cranberry Delight, you Jalapeno, Agave, Rosemary, and Cranberry juice and bring to a robust simmer. All the mixture to cook down, then fine strain the finished syrup and you are ready to rock.

Cocktail Recipe:

Ingredients:

Wood Chips of Choice – We are using Mesquite Today

2.0 OZ of your favorite Don Julio Tequila – We are using Don Julio 70th Anniversary Cristalino

0.5 OZ Orange Liqueur

0.25 OZ Gran Marnier

0.75 OZ Fresh Lime Juice

Cinnamon

Salt

Fresh Rosemary

Combine ingredients in Shaker tin with ice. Shake Shake Shake. Strain into ice filled Cinnamon & Salt rimmed mixing glass. Garnish Rosemary Sprig & Orange Peel, and picked frozen Cranberry’s (From the Delight Bowl)