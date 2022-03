Rich Fleetwood and Dana Newsome show us a twist on the classic whiskey sour.

The FC (Fort Collins) Sour Flower:

2 OZ Hibiscus Infused Old Elk Wheat Whiskey

.75 OZ Simple Syrup

.75 OZ Fresh Lemon Juice

Ice

1 Egg White

Garnish w/ Luxardo Maraschino Cherry & Lemon Peel

Combine ingredients (EXCEPT ICE) in a shaking tin, and dry shake vigorously. Add ice and repeat the shaking process before straining into a chilled coupe.