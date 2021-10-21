Rich and Dana’s Take on a “Hot Charlotte” Cocktail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hot Charlotte is a cocktail created by Murry Stenson from the Zig Zag Café in Seattle, Washington.
Rich and Dana recreate this cocktail with their own twists.
Hot Charlotte “Rich & Dana Style”:
Ingredients:
- Gin (We are using Bombay Sapphire Today) Gins are so expressive and each person has their favorite. Pick you favorite all will work.
- Tabasco Sauce (Classic Red)
- St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur (This is a name brand item that you simply must have to make the cocktail correctly.
- Lemons
- Cucumber
- Dried Hibiscus Leaves (For the Syrup)
Directions:
- Muddle Your Fresh Cucumber with 4-6 Dashes (Or More) in a Mixing Glass or Shaker Tin
- Add 1.5 OZ. Bombay Sapphire Gin
- Add 1 OZ. of St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- Add .5 OZ of Ratio 2:1 Hibiscus Syrup
- Add. . 75 OZ of Fresh Lemon Juice
- Add Ice and SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE. Strain over ice in a Large Rocks glass. Garnish with Picked Rolled Cucumber and Red Bell Pepper Slice and Lemon Peel