Rich and Dana’s Take on a “Hot Charlotte” Cocktail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hot Charlotte is a cocktail created by Murry Stenson from the Zig Zag Café in Seattle, Washington.

Rich and Dana recreate this cocktail with their own twists.

Hot Charlotte “Rich & Dana Style”:

Ingredients:

  • Gin (We are using Bombay Sapphire Today)  Gins are so expressive and each person has their favorite.  Pick you favorite all will work.
  • Tabasco Sauce (Classic Red)
  • St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur (This is a name brand item that you simply must have to make the cocktail correctly.
  • Lemons
  • Cucumber
  • Dried Hibiscus Leaves (For the Syrup)

Directions:

  • Muddle Your Fresh Cucumber with 4-6 Dashes (Or More) in a Mixing Glass or Shaker Tin
  • Add 1.5 OZ.  Bombay Sapphire Gin
  • Add 1 OZ. of St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
  • Add .5 OZ of Ratio 2:1 Hibiscus Syrup
  • Add. . 75 OZ of Fresh Lemon Juice
  • Add Ice and SHAKE SHAKE SHAKE.  Strain over ice in a Large Rocks glass.  Garnish with Picked Rolled Cucumber and Red Bell Pepper Slice and Lemon Peel

