AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Rich and Dana are back in the studio and making a delicious drink just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

This is based on the L’ Hotel in Paris which is the last home of Oscar Wilde. It’s featuring Teeling Small Batch Whiskey which is a family owned business in Dublin.

2 OZ Teeling Small Batch

.5 OZ Cointreau

.5 OZ Benedictine

1 Sprig Rosemary

Muddle the Liquers and bottom half of Rosemary Sprig, then add Whiskey

Stir with Ice, and fine – strain over one large ice cube in a chilled rocks glass.

Garnish the tip of the Rosemary Sprig.

The Founding Family-Teeling Irish Whiskey

Whiskey making and entrepreneurship has been in the Teeling genes as far back as 1782, when Walter Teeling set up a small craft distillery on Marrowbone Lane in the industrial heart of Dublin City.

Since 2012, Jack and Stephen Teeling, the latest generation of Teeling Whiskey makers, have been putting their own mark on Irish Whiskey and came full circle in 2015 when they proudly opened the new Teeling Whiskey Distillery just down the road from where the original family distillery once stood. The Teeling Whiskey Distillery today is the first new distillery in Dublin for over 125 years.