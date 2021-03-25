Rich and Dana Try Out Horseradish Infused Vodka Cocktail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Rich and Dana are taking inspiration from a recent trip to infuse vodka with horseradish.

Both say if you’re not a fan of horseradish, this is not the drink for you.

Their recipe and how to infuse the vodka is below.

Horseradish Infused Vodka Martini featuring Belvedere Vodka

Horseradish Infusion:

Fresh Horseradish – Washed, Peeled, & Sliced.

Infuse for 10 Days. Remove, Strain, and repackage into original Bottle

Stir with Ice, Serve Over Large Rock or in Martini Glass

Garnish with Spicy Pickle, Olive, or Onion

Best Enjoyed with a Great Steak!