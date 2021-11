AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Classic Negroni recipe is simple yet delicious.

This is a twist on the classic by Rich and Dana.

Classic Negroni-Rich and Dana Style

1oz fresh Sweet Vermouth

1oz Campari or Aperol

1oz Prosecco

Place Campari and Sweet Vermouth in an ice-filled mixing glass.

This cocktail is best prepared by stirring then straining (no shaking required).

As you stir add your Prosecco over the top.