Rich and Dana Pop Champagne for New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —What’s more iconic than popping the champagne cork on New Year’s Eve and toasting to a new year.

Barbotage:

Loosely Translated Barbotage means Splashing or Bubbling. This cocktail takes this name because we will be adding or splashing something with our Champagne.

Ingredients:

Champagne Flute

Hennessy VSOP Cognac (Any Hennessy Cognac will work fine)

1 Barspoon / Tsp of Grand Marnier Orange Liqueur (Don’t Substitute)

4 Ounces of ICE COLD – Moet Chandon Brut Champagne (All Moet Champagnes will work great)

Preparation:

Add Grand Marnier and the Hennessy Cognac to the Champagne Flute. Top with Moet Chandon Brut, do so carefully so it doesn’t bubble over. Stir with the bottom of our barspoon, garnish by dropping in 2 Pomegranate Seeds (they should float and kind of dance around in the glass)