Rich and Dana Make the Bloody Mary Cocktail Featuring Filthy Food Garnishes

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Birthday to Rich who turns 40 year old today!!

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Making a Bloody Mary is an art, and everyone has a variation on their favorite recipe.

Clamato
Pickle Juice
Lemon Juice
Horseradish
Olive Brine
Worcestershire
Louisiana Hot Sauce
Cracked Black Pepper

Cocktail Recipe:
2 Oz. Vodka
Combine ingredients in Shaker Tin w/ice, shake strain into ice milled highball glass
Add garnishes of choice!

Rich and Dana make a Bloody Mary, the recipe is below, and they’re featuring Filthy Food garnishments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Video Forecast

Don't Miss