Rich and Dana Make the Bloody Mary Cocktail Featuring Filthy Food Garnishes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Making a Bloody Mary is an art, and everyone has a variation on their favorite recipe.
Clamato
Pickle Juice
Lemon Juice
Horseradish
Olive Brine
Worcestershire
Louisiana Hot Sauce
Cracked Black Pepper
Cocktail Recipe:
2 Oz. Vodka
Combine ingredients in Shaker Tin w/ice, shake strain into ice milled highball glass
Add garnishes of choice!
Rich and Dana make a Bloody Mary, the recipe is below, and they’re featuring Filthy Food garnishments.