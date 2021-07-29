Rich and Dana Make Planter’s Punch featuring Myers Jamaican Rum

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Check out this great recipe made by Rich and Dana featuring Myers Jamaican Rum.

Ingredients

  • 3 OZ. AGED JAMAICAN RUM
  • 1 OZ. FRESH LIME JUICE
  • 3/4 OZ. RICH DEMERARA SYRUP (2:1)
  • 1/2 OZ. ALLSPICE LIQUEUR
  • 2 DASHES ANGOSTURA BITTERS
  • TOOLS:BLENDER, STRAINER
  • GLASS:COLLINS OR HIGHBALL
  • GARNISH:MINT SPRIG

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a blender with 12 oz. of crushed ice and 4-6 ice cubes. Blend for 3-4 seconds, then “open strain” into a Collins glass, pouring the liquid and slushy ice into the glass while holding back the bigger ice chunks with a strainer. Garnish.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss