Rich and Dana Make Planter’s Punch featuring Myers Jamaican Rum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Check out this great recipe made by Rich and Dana featuring Myers Jamaican Rum.
Ingredients
- 3 OZ. AGED JAMAICAN RUM
- 1 OZ. FRESH LIME JUICE
- 3/4 OZ. RICH DEMERARA SYRUP (2:1)
- 1/2 OZ. ALLSPICE LIQUEUR
- 2 DASHES ANGOSTURA BITTERS
- TOOLS:BLENDER, STRAINER
- GLASS:COLLINS OR HIGHBALL
- GARNISH:MINT SPRIG
Preparation
Combine all ingredients in a blender with 12 oz. of crushed ice and 4-6 ice cubes. Blend for 3-4 seconds, then “open strain” into a Collins glass, pouring the liquid and slushy ice into the glass while holding back the bigger ice chunks with a strainer. Garnish.