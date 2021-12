CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) -- Clovis Municipal Schools has announced that on Friday, Dec. 17, all campuses within the school district will be on "Secure and Teach" mode following unsubstantiated social media statements. This means students will stay inside the classroom throughout the day, with no movement allowed in the hallways in addition to all doors being secured and instruction conducted as usual.

CMS said the decision was made after they became aware of a "troubling post" being shared on Tik Tok this week which refers to a school safety threat “for every school in the USA, even elementary” on Friday, Dec. 17.