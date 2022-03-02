AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — French 75 is a cocktail made from gin, champagne, lemon juice, and sugar. It is also called a 75 Cocktail, or in French simply a Soixante Quinze.

The drink dates to World War I, and an early form was created in 1915 at the New York Bar in Paris—later Harry’s New York Bar—by barman Harry MacElhone.

French 75

1.5 oz gin or cognac

0.5 oz simple syrup

0.5 oz lemon juice

Shake with ice and then strain into chilled coupe.

Top with 1 oz brut champagne

Garnish with a lemon twist.