Rich and Dana Make Adult Version of a Cherry Limeade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We all know the classic cherry limeade, and now Rich and Dana are making the adult version and making it a little healthier than normal.
Check out the recipe below.
Light Vodka Cherry Limeade
Ingredients for two:
4 oz vodka
4 oz limeade
2 oz grenadine
lemon lime topo chico
garnish: lime wedges maraschino cherries
Instructions:
1. Add vodka, limeade, and grenadine to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well.2. Strain into a cocktail glass filled halfway with crushed ice. 3. Top with enough soda to almost fill the cocktail glass.4. Top with more crushed ice.5. Garnish with lime wedges and maraschino cherries.