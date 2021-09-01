Rich and Dana Make Adult Version of a Cherry Limeade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –We all know the classic cherry limeade, and now Rich and Dana are making the adult version and making it a little healthier than normal.

Check out the recipe below.

Light Vodka Cherry Limeade

Ingredients for two:

4 oz vodka

4 oz limeade

2 oz grenadine

lemon lime topo chico

garnish: lime wedges maraschino cherries

Instructions:

1. Add vodka, limeade, and grenadine to a shaker filled with ice. Shake well.2. Strain into a cocktail glass filled halfway with crushed ice. 3. Top with enough soda to almost fill the cocktail glass.4. Top with more crushed ice.5. Garnish with lime wedges and maraschino cherries.