AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ri Wolf may not sound as familiar to you as Darren Flowers, but they’re the same person.

Ri Wolf is the artist name Flowers uses when he’s doing all things music. Flowers is a former WTAMU Track & Field and Cross Country coach and is currently coaching in those same fields at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

When the pandemic hit Flowers decided to take the available time to get back into his musical craft.

