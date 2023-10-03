AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Every other year the Amarillo Symphony Guild hosts a night of food and wine to raise money for the youth programs of the Amarillo Symphony. Vintage Amarillo is coming up on October 21st, and you still have time to register here.

This event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Club, and is a multi-course food and wine pairing experience. Along with that will be more than 100 unique and exotic wines plus 10 experiences up for auction.

This event benefits the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra, which is the education component of the Amarillo Symphony. The Symphony Guild is proud to support many of the programs offered through the A-S-Y-O! There are four different ensembles available to musicians from the Texas Panhandle of varying ages and abilities. These musicians get access to excellent instruction, more opportunities to play and wonderful opportunities to socialize and meet a diverse group of fellow musicians. The ASYO offers college scholarships to musicians… and these young players get unique opportunities to play music alongside the professional musicians in the Amarillo Symphony. This year, they’re getting to perform side-by-side in two concerts in the centennial season. We feel so fortunate to get to support these experiences and help to develop the next generation of artists… thanks to events just like Vintage Amarillo!

