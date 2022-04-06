AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Barfield Hotel is hosting an Easter brunch event and invite families from across the area to come and enjoy food, drinks, and the chance to earn prizes.

This event is on April 17th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. where they’ll have their regular brunch menu, plus two Easter specials:

– Smoked Prime Rib: Loaded Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Baby Vegetables, Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish

– Lobster Thermidor: Stuffed Lobster, Parmesan Cheese, Brandy Cream Sauce, Bucatini Pasta, Asparagus, Heirloom Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, White Wine Sauce

Along with great food and drinks, each table will have a Golden Egg with a chance to win a getaway to The Barfield Hotel.

Reservations are encouraged, and you can reserve your table here.