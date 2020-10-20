Researchers Find New Treatment for Rare Blood Cancer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –September was Blood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to recognize and raise awareness for this diverse group of diseases, including acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, which is one of the most common acute leukemias in adults.1 Nearly 20,000 new cases of AML will be diagnosed in the United States this year and there were an estimated 64,500 people living with AML in the United States in 2017.2 While treatments are available for people with AML, like chemotherapy, about half of patients who achieve remission will relapse within one year.3 OnOctober 2, 2020, Dr. Garcia-Manero of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will be available to share more about a new treatment option recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), that may help extend the overall survival of people with AML in first remission.3 Additionally, Dr. Gwen Nichols of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), will be available to discuss the challenges patients face when living with an aggressive form of blood cancer, like AML, and where to find resources and support.

Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero is a physician-scientist specializing in state-of-the-art treatments for leukemia. His research focuses on myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and AML, and his goal is to develop and validate new therapeutics to treat these deadly diseases. He leads teams of clinicians, medical fellows, nurses, physician assistants and researchers to conduct pre-clinical, translational, and clinical studies. The goal of these studies is to understand and find potential new options for the treatment of MDS, AML and other leukemias.

Dr. Gwen Nichols is LLS’s chief medical officer (CMO). Nichols plays a critical role in advancing cures through a unique combination of clinical, academic and pharmaceutical experience. She oversees LLS’s scientific research portfolio, patient services and policy and advocacy initiatives. A physician and scientific researcher, she has dedicated her career to advancing cures for cancers. Most recently, Dr. Nichols was oncology site head of the Roche Translational Clinical Research Center, where she worked to develop new cancer therapies, translating them from the laboratory to clinical trials. Prior to joining Roche in 2007, Dr. Nichols was at Columbia University for more than ten years, where she served as the director of the Hematologic Malignancies Program.