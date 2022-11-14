This segment is sponsored by Aveeno.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’ve ever felt like your sensitive skin can affect your emotions, or your emotions could affect the condition of your skin, guess what? You are right, and you’re not alone. A new trailblazing campaign is working to de-stigmatize conversations around skin sensitivity.

Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, a top doctor and leading expert in psychodermatology, will break down the latest findings from a study conducted by a leading skincare company. She will discuss consumer perceptions of their sensitivity, and will share tips and advice on how to approach caring for sensitive skin.

Dr. Weinstein Velez will discuss:

Latest Science on the Mind-Skin Connection: Dr. Weinstein Velez will share the biggest findings from this research on skin …including how consumers view their sensitive skin, and what they think is behind their skin reactions.

Sensitive Skin – Dos and Don’ts: If you have sensitive skin, but have no idea how to care for it – this information is for you! Dr. Weinstein Velez will share her expert tips on caring for sensitive skin – including what to look for, what to avoid, and how to soothe it.

Embracing Sensitivity – from Weakness to Superpower: This leader in skincare is on a mission to destigmatize sensitive skin and increase conversations around unique skin stories. Dr. Weinstein Velez will discuss one campaign that is encouraging consumers to get vulnerable and connect on a deeper level for the chance to connect with their celebrity partners.

