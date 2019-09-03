Remembering Loved Ones at “Wings of Hope”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope and Healing Place is hosting “Wings of Hope.” This is a family-friendly event that is free to the public, however, you can reserve your own butterfly for $25. Wings of Hope is on Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Memorial Park Gazebo. To register and purchase your butterfly, click here.

Wings of Hope gives the community time to reflect, remember and celebrate the loved ones they have lost. The butterfly carries many similarities to the grief journey. It is a continuous journey, sometimes dark and sometimes celebratory.

There will be a chalk walk, butterfly crafts and the release of the butterflies. Please bring a lawn blanket or chair.

The Hope and Healing Place (HHP) changes lives by walking children and their families through the devastation of the loss of a loved one. Grief can cripple individuals if not dealt with in a healthy manner. HHP is an invaluable resource for bereaved families. There are no charge for services, therefore, fundraisers and community outreach such as this are vital to the center.