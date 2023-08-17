AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Although classes have just started at West Texas A&M University, the campus is already getting ready for its Homecoming celebration.

Registration for the music-themed Oct. 14 parade is open now. The deadline is Sept. 28 to register floats, cars, livestock, bands, and more for the annual parade.

Registration is $50 for nonprofits, $75 for businesses, and free for WT student and campus organizations.

“The WT student body voted for the ‘Buff Playlist’ in the spring, which encourages any participating organization to decorate their entries with inspiration from any genre of music and should provide a lot of variety in the parade,” said Ronnie Hall, WT Alumni Association executive director. “Student organizations planning Homecoming Week activities also will use the theme for their events, so we’re expecting a week full of great fun.”

Homecoming 2023 will include The Phoenix event honoring the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, reunions, a cookout, block party, and more, all culminating in the gridiron match between the Buffs and the Western New Mexico University Mustangs at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. A full schedule of events will be available at wtamu.edu/homecoming.

At the parade, check-in will begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, and all participants must be in place by 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to student organizations, people’s choice winners, and community groups.