AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’re approaching the month of June, that means that things are gearing up for the annual Juneteenth Celebration in Amarillo.

Several events will be happening throughout the month, including the annual parade.

It’s happening on June 17th, and they’re inviting people, businesses, and organizations to sign up and be in the parade.

You can register for the parade here.

Also click here for a list of events that will be happening all month.