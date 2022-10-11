AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Healthcare professionals are sometimes on the front line when it comes to intercepting a sex trafficking victim or survivor.

That’s why Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Amarillo and the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health are hosting the “They are Not for Sale: Human Sex Trafficking Symposium” on October 29th.

The event is happening at the Happy State Bank Auditorium at the TTU School of Veterinary Medicine from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. There is also a virtual option for those who want to attend.

To register for this event click here. Registration deadline is October 21st.