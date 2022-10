AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Westminster Presbyterian Church is set to host a fun 5K event on October 29th. Check in is at 11:45 a.m. at The Church in Austin Park with the 5K race starting at noon. People are encouraged to run in their Halloween costume. Once the race finishes there will be a short walk about and then a fall festival at the finish line.

Click here for more information or to register.