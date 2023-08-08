AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Empowering Through Education, that’s the goal behind this conference which is returning for a 3rd year.

The conference will feature a keynote address from Russell James, Ph.D., the charitable giving program director for the Texas Tech University School of Financial Planning. His presentation, “Using Storytelling in Major and Planned Gifts Fundraising: New Findings, Ancient Origins and Practical Tips,” will help teach fundraisers how to connect with the donor’s life story through ancient origins, practical techniques and the latest research findings in order to more effectively encourage major gifts and gifts in wills.

Attendees will also have a chance to attend breakout sessions on strategic planning, fundraising as an executive director, major gifts, donor stewardship and more. We’ve got some wonderful local fundraisers like Shelley Cunningham, Luke Oliver, Molly Caviness, Matt McComas, Jacy Jinks, Amy Juba, Haley Bell, Lisa Lloyd and Kasey Long.

AFP EMPOWERING THROUGH EDUCATION CONFERENCE

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

AMTECH CAREER ACADEMY

8 A.M. TO 6 P.M.

REGISTER ON EVENTBRITE

WWW.AFPTXPLAINS.COM