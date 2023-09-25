AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Sign-ups are open for the Amarillo Out of the Darkness Community Walk which is coming up on October 14th

The Community Walks, held in hundreds of cities across the country, are the core of the Out of the Darkness movement, which began in 2004. These events give people the courage to open up about their connections to the cause and a platform to create a smarter culture about mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost.

For more information or to sign up for the event in Amarillo click here. For more information on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Texas Chapter click here.