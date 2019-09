AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo More Than Pink Walk is on Saturday, September 28 at the Amarillo National Bank Plaza 2, 410 S. Tyler St.

More Than Pink Walk registration is currently open. In advance, registration for each walker is $20. Registration on the day of the walk will be $30.

More Than Pink Walk is a 2-mile walk in the community with each other, walking towards a cure for breast cancer.

For more information, click here.