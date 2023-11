AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle is teaming up with The Alzheimer’s Association to host the 17th Annual Caregiver Conference.

This event is designed for those who are caregivers to those with Dementia or Alzheimer’s. The event is free, but you do need to register here.

There is more information in the flyer below or on their website here.