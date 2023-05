AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Region 16 is hosting and educator Job Fair on May 11th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their location on Bell St.

14 districts from the region are looking for educators, and they encourage anyone who is interested to stop by, especially those who have a degree.

Click here for more information on job openings and Region 16 in general.