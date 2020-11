AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Head Start offers free, high quality child development services to income eligible families with children ages 0-5 years old. Head Start and Early Head Start is child-focused learning, but also provides comprehensive services to the child’s family. We believe that everyone has a variety of strengths and that by encouraging instructional staff and parents to build on those strengths, our efforts will enhance student achievement.

For more information click here.