AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Victoria Wynn speaks about holiday stress, how to reduce it and remembering the reason for the season.

She also walks us through an art project that will not only help reduce stress but also makes a great Christmas gift.

Visit her website for more information on different classes, project, and more. Wynn also has an art event December 29th at Palace Coffee Co. (Wolflin location) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m..