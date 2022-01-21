Redeeming Love: Speaking with the Actors

This segment is sponsored by Pinnacle Peak Pictures, Mission Pictures International and Nthibah Pictures.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Happening now at your local theater, the powerful and timeless love story that takes place against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850.

Redeeming Love welcomes Abigail Cowen and Tom Lewis as Angel and Michael in a story that reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love.

About: Abigail Cowen is an emerging actress making an undeniable mark with her enchanting performances across film and television. Cowen will be returning as the lead “Bloom” in the Netflix series, FATE: THE WINX SAGA season two, a live-action adaptation and reimagining of the successful animated franchise, WINX CLUB. FATE: THE WINX SAGA rose to the top as #1 on Netflix’s top 10 movie and TV series feature during its opening weekend. Cowen can next be seen as the leading role in the supernatural thriller WITCH HUNT, from emerging writer-director Elle Callahan. In 2022, she is set to star as the lead of REDEEMING LOVE from director DJ Caruso, the film adaptation of the historical romance and international best-selling novel of the same name. She continues to make a strong impression in the industry from her breakout role as ‘Dorcas’ in the Netflix phenomenon, CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA.

About: Tom Lewis stars as the leading role of Michael Hosea in Francine Rivers’ much anticipated book to film adaptation REDEEMING LOVE from Universal Pictures which is due for cinema release in 2022. He is otherwise known for playing series regular role Thomas Sowden alongside Suranne Jones in BBC/HBO’s GENTLEMAN JACK. Other credits include A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES for SKY1/AMC and ASSASIN’S CREED: VALHALLA for Ubisoft. Tom trained at RADA on a full scholarship.

