AMARILLO Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo is celebrating America with “Red, White and Zoo!” a day of fun-filled patriotic animal activities – including a self-guided tour in search of red, white and blue animals and special red, white and blue holiday-themed enrichment treats for the animals.

It’s happening tomorrow, July 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amarillo Zoo

in Thompson Park

(806) 381-7911

amarillozoo.org