AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you grew up in the South or consider yourself a Southerner, you’ll know that the summer time means making salads of another sort.

These are dessert like, including fruit, whipped cream, and marshmallows. So this is a play on that but in a 4th of July or patriotic style of dessert.

Check out the recipe below for a traditional style of this salad, you can also trade the cream cheese and powdered sugar for whipped cream and a package of sugar free pudding mix.

Red, White, and Blue Cheesecake Salad