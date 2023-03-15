AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —March is National Kidney Month, and one in every three U.S. adults is at risk for kidney disease. That’s a condition where the kidneys are no longer able to clean toxins and waste from the blood.

Symptoms, according to experts, are vague, which means most people with kidney disease don’t know they have it.

Diabetes and high blood pressure are said to be the leading causes of kidney disease, and once someone gets this condition they have to undergo dialysis or a kidney transplant to sustain life.

Experts say kidney disease can be slowed or stopped with the right diet. Check out DaVita’s new cookbook and more here.