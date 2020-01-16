United We Eat: Mushroom Ragu with Parmesan Polenta

Preparation

For Mushroom Ragu:

1. Add oil to a large saucepan and heat over medium-high heat, carefully add mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes. Add garlic, stir and cook for another minute.

2. Slowly stir in bruschetta sauce and let simmer on low for about 20 minutes.

For Parmesan Polenta:

1. Bring the water and milk to a boil in a heavy-duty saucepan or small Dutch oven. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons salt.

2. Gradually sprinkle the polenta into the pan while whisking at the same time. Turn the heat to a very low simmer, cover and continue to cook the polenta for 25 – 30 minutes, until it’s thick, fluffy and begins to pull away from the sides of the pan. Stir occasionally so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan.

3. When it’s done, remove from the heat and stir in the butter, cheese, and additional salt to taste if needed.

4. Serve warm, sprinkled with additional cheese if desired.