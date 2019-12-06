United We Eat: Makeover Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole

Recipes
Makeover Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • Cooking Spray
  • 1 box (12 oz.) Pacific Foods Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 cups rice, cooked
  • 1 bag (10 oz.) frozen riced cauliflower, slightly thawed
  • 1 ½ cup chopped broccoli (thawed if frozen)
  • 2 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Add oil to a small skillet, over medium heat; add onions and cook until translucent (about 5-6 minutes). Set aside.
  3. Coat a 9×13 casserole dish with cooking spray.
  4. In a large mixing bowl, mix together soup and milk. Stir in rice, cauliflower, broccoli, onions and 1 ½ cup of cheese.
  5. Pour rice mix into casserole dish and top with remaining cheese. Place in oven and cook for 20 minutes or until cheese begins to brown.

