United We Eat: Makeover Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- Cooking Spray
- 1 box (12 oz.) Pacific Foods Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup
- 1 cup milk
- 2 cups rice, cooked
- 1 bag (10 oz.) frozen riced cauliflower, slightly thawed
- 1 ½ cup chopped broccoli (thawed if frozen)
- 2 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Add oil to a small skillet, over medium heat; add onions and cook until translucent (about 5-6 minutes). Set aside.
- Coat a 9×13 casserole dish with cooking spray.
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together soup and milk. Stir in rice, cauliflower, broccoli, onions and 1 ½ cup of cheese.
- Pour rice mix into casserole dish and top with remaining cheese. Place in oven and cook for 20 minutes or until cheese begins to brown.