United We Eat: Hearty Beef Soup
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Hearty Beef Soup:
Ingredients
- 1 lb. 93% lean ground beef
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup onion finely diced
- 2 stalks celery thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- Salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste
- 1 can (15 oz.) diced tomatoes
- 1 can (8 oz.) tomato sauce
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 5 cups beef broth
- 1/2 cup diced green beans, fresh or frozen
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, optional
- Shredded sharp cheddar cheese, for garnish
Instructions
- Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, onion, celery, and garlic; cook for 5-6 minutes, until softened.
- Add the canned tomatoes , tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and beef broth to the pot; bring to a simmer.
- Cook the soup for 25-30 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper if needed.
- Stir in the green beans and cook for 5-10 minutes more. Serve the beef soup immediately, garnish with cheese and parsley.