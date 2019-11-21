United We Eat: Hearty Beef Soup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Hearty Beef Soup:

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 93% lean ground beef
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup onion finely diced
  • 2 stalks celery thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • Salt and fresh cracked pepper to taste
  • 1 can (15 oz.) diced tomatoes
  • 1 can (8 oz.) tomato sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 5 cups beef broth
  • 1/2 cup diced green beans, fresh or frozen
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, optional
  • Shredded sharp cheddar cheese, for garnish

Instructions

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add ground beef, onion, celery, and garlic; cook for 5-6 minutes, until softened.
  2. Add the canned tomatoes , tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and beef broth to the pot; bring to a simmer.
  3. Cook the soup for 25-30 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper if needed.
  4. Stir in the green beans and cook for 5-10 minutes more. Serve the beef soup immediately, garnish with cheese and parsley.

