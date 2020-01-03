United We Eat: Ham & Vegetable Barley Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 container Fresh Cut Breakfast Potato Mix (potatoes, onion, bell peppers)
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 2 Bay Leaves
  • 4 cloves Garlic, minced
  • 8 cups Low Sodium Chicken Broth
  • 3 cups diced ham
  • 1 (14.5 oz.) can no salt added diced tomatoes, with juice
  • 2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1 tsp dried basil
  • 1 cup Quick Cooking Pearl Barley, rinsed
  • 1/2 lb. fresh or frozen green beans, cut in 2″ pieces
  • Parsley for garnish

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat; add potato mix, carrots and garlic. Cook for 3-4 minutes.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the barley is tender.
  3. Remove the bay leaves and discard. Taste and add salt if desired.
  4. Garnish with fresh or partially dried parsley.

