United We Eat: Ham & Vegetable Barley Soup

Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 container Fresh Cut Breakfast Potato Mix (potatoes, onion, bell peppers)
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 4 cloves Garlic, minced
- 8 cups Low Sodium Chicken Broth
- 3 cups diced ham
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can no salt added diced tomatoes, with juice
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp dried basil
- 1 cup Quick Cooking Pearl Barley, rinsed
- 1/2 lb. fresh or frozen green beans, cut in 2″ pieces
- Parsley for garnish
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat; add potato mix, carrots and garlic. Cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 15-20 minutes, or until the barley is tender.
- Remove the bay leaves and discard. Taste and add salt if desired.
- Garnish with fresh or partially dried parsley.