United We Eat: Flourless Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

– 1 cup natural peanut butter
– 1/2 cup maple syrup
– 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
– 1 cup old fashioned oats
– 1 cup dark chocolate chips
– 2 eggs
– 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
– 1/8 teaspoon sea salt

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a bowl, beat peanut butter, maple syrup, eggs, and vanilla.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the oats, baking powder, and salt.

4. Add dry mixture to wet and beat until combined.

5. Stir in the chocolate chips.

6. Drop batter by the spoonful on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

7. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-13 minutes, or until the center is cooked through.

