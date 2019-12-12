United We Eat: Christmas Cranberry Cheese Dip
INGREDIENTS:
- CHEESE SPREAD:
- 8 ounces low fat cream cheese, at room temperature
- 4 ounces blue cheese crumbles, at room temperature
- 1 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese, at room temperature
- CARAMELIZED ONIONS:
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 medium sweet onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon granulated white sugar
- CRANBERRY MIXTURE:
- 1 cup cranberry relish (from produce) or whole cranberry sauce
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- TOPPING:
- 1-2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese and blue cheese with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Add the cheddar cheese; beat until well-blended. Spread in a shallow serving bowl or plate. Cover; refrigerate at least 1 hour to blend flavors.
- Meanwhile, caramelize the onions: Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion; cook and stir 2 to 4 minutes or until tender. Reduce the heat to medium-low; stir in 1 teaspoon sugar. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes or until onion is soft and golden, stirring occasionally. Remove the onion from the skillet; set aside.
- In the same skillet, combine the cranberry relish and the vinegar until simmering. Cool slightly.
- To serve: Bring the cheese spread to room temperature. Spoon the cranberry mixture and onions over the cheese spread and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with crackers.