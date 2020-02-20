United We Eat: Better for You Peanut Butter Blondies

– 1 15 oz. can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed – ½ cup peanut butter or almond butter – ¼ cup maple syrup – 1 Tbsp. almond milk – 2 tsp. vanilla – ½ tsp salt – ½ tsp baking powder – ¼ tsp baking soda – ½ cup chocolate chips – ½ cup walnuts (optional)

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease an 8″ glass baking pan and set aside.

2. Put all ingredients except for chocolate chips into your blender or food processor.

3. Blend until creamy and smooth.

4. Once smooth, add chocolate chips, walnuts if desired, and mix by hand.

5. Pour mixture into your prepared pan and spread out evenly.

6. Bake in your preheated oven for 20-30 minutes until the top is set and slightly golden brown.

7. Let cool for at least 15 minutes, then enjoy