United We Eat: Beef Shawarma

Ingredients
– 2 tsp. olive oil
– 1 onion, chopped
– 1 package (12 oz) Quick Steak or sliced beef
– 3/4 tbsp. ground cumin
– 3/4 tbsp. turmeric powder
– 3/4 tbsp. garlic powder
– 3/4 tbsp. paprika
– 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, more if you prefer
– 1/3 cup olive oil
– 1 package pita pockets
– 1 large lemon, sliced
– 2 cups tabbouleh salad (from salad bar) or 1 cucumber and 1 tomato tossed with vinegar and oil
Preparation
1. Add the 2 tsp. oil to a large skillet and heat over medium heat. Carefully add onions and cook 3-4 minutes or until onions begin to get translucent. Add beef and stir together.
2. In a small bowl, stir together 1/3 cup of oil and spices. Slowly pour over beef mixture, stir and heat through.
3. Divide beef onto pita pockets. Top with a drizzle of lemon juice and cucumber tomato salad. Serve immediately.