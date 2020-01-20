United We Eat: Beef Shawarma

– 2 tsp. olive oil – 1 onion, chopped – 1 package (12 oz) Quick Steak or sliced beef – 3/4 tbsp. ground cumin – 3/4 tbsp. turmeric powder – 3/4 tbsp. garlic powder – 3/4 tbsp. paprika – 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper, more if you prefer – 1/3 cup olive oil – 1 package pita pockets – 1 large lemon, sliced – 2 cups tabbouleh salad (from salad bar) or 1 cucumber and 1 tomato tossed with vinegar and oil

Preparation

1. Add the 2 tsp. oil to a large skillet and heat over medium heat. Carefully add onions and cook 3-4 minutes or until onions begin to get translucent. Add beef and stir together.

2. In a small bowl, stir together 1/3 cup of oil and spices. Slowly pour over beef mixture, stir and heat through.

3. Divide beef onto pita pockets. Top with a drizzle of lemon juice and cucumber tomato salad. Serve immediately.