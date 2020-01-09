United We Eat: 80/20 in 2020

AMARILLO, Texas — We are off to a new year, so we are doing 80/20 in 2020.

Check out these two meals to get you started.

Shrimp Taco with Mango Salsa:

Ingredients – ½ lb. shrimp, steamed and seasoned with taco seasoning (from Seafood Counter)

– 6 corn tortillas (or another tortilla of choice)

– 1 container Mango Pico de Gallo (from produce)

– Blue Top Creamy Sauce (flavor of choice)

– Veggie topping options: sliced cucumber, shredded carrots, shredded cabbage Preparation 1. Divide shrimp among tortillas. 2. Top with Mango Pico de Gallo, veggies of choice and drizzle with Blue Top Creamy Sauce. 3. Serve immediately.

Kale Chicken Salad Stuffed Pita: