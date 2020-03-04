Try Chef Bud’s Mushroom Stack

AMARILLO, Texas — This hearty dish is perfect for Spring! A wonderful balance of fresh and grilled flavors enhanced with the marvelous flavor of balsamic. A unique and flavorful way to bring your friends and family Back to the Table!
Ingredients
– 4 ea Portobella mushroom caps
– 2 Tblspn Balsamic vinegar Amarillo Grape and Olive
– 1 Tblspn Kikkoman Low Sodium Soy Sauce
– 1 Tblspn Tuscan Herb Olive Oil Amarillo Grape and Olive
– 1 ½ tsp McCormick Pepper Supreme
– 4 ea Red Onion sliced, thick
– 4 ea slices Roasted Red Pepper
– 4 ea slices of Smoked Gouda
– 4 ea tomato sliced
– ½ ea avocado, sliced thin
– ½ C baby spinach
Preparation
1. In a large bowl whisk together balsamic, soy sauce, olive oil, and Pepper Supreme. Place mushroom caps in the mixture and toss with sauce. Use a spoon to coat completely. Let stand at room temperature 20-30 minutes, turning a few times.
2. Preheat grill to medium-high
3. Grill mushrooms 5-7 minutes a side until tender. Using reserved marinade for basting. Add Onion and red pepper to the grill for about the last 2 minutes, add the marinade to the onion. Grill until softened. Top the mushrooms with sliced smoked gouda the last minute of cooking and let melt.
4. Plate the portabella, and top with spinach, grilled onion, pepper, sliced tomato, and avocado slices. Top with a bit of the Tuscan Herb olive oil for a fantastic finish.