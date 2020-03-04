Try Chef Bud’s Mushroom Stack

Preparation

1. In a large bowl whisk together balsamic, soy sauce, olive oil, and Pepper Supreme. Place mushroom caps in the mixture and toss with sauce. Use a spoon to coat completely. Let stand at room temperature 20-30 minutes, turning a few times.

2. Preheat grill to medium-high

3. Grill mushrooms 5-7 minutes a side until tender. Using reserved marinade for basting. Add Onion and red pepper to the grill for about the last 2 minutes, add the marinade to the onion. Grill until softened. Top the mushrooms with sliced smoked gouda the last minute of cooking and let melt.

4. Plate the portabella, and top with spinach, grilled onion, pepper, sliced tomato, and avocado slices. Top with a bit of the Tuscan Herb olive oil for a fantastic finish.