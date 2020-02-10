Try Chef Bud’s Grilled Beef Tenderloin Medallions with Scampi Shrimp

– 1 ea 12 oz 1855 beef tenderloin filet, split into four 3 oz pieces – 2 tspn kosher salt and McCormick coarse pepper – 8 oz Bellacibo angel hair pasta – 8 oz 16/20 P&D shrimp – 2 Tblspn butter – 2 Tblspn Meyer Lemon olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive – 1 ea shallot, finely diced – ½ ea zucchini, sliced – ½ C Heritage cherry tomatoes – 1 Tblspn Tulkoff minced garlic – 1 pinch McCormick red pepper flakes – 1 C white wine – 1 Tblspn butter – 1 Tblspn Meyer Lemon olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive – ¼ C parsley, finely chopped

Preparation

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Slice filet into 4 equal slices, season well with kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

3. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil; cook angel hair pasta until tender 8-6 minutes, drain.

4. Grill beef medallions to medium rare-medium about 3 minutes a side, flipping once. Remove from grill and let rest.

5. Melt 2 Tblspn butter and 1 Tblspn of Meyer Lemon olive oil in a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Saute and stir shallots, garlic and red pepper flakes until shallots are translucent about 2 minutes. Season shrimp and zucchini with kosher salt and coarse black pepper, add to the saute pan and cook until pink about two to three minutes. Remove shrimp and zucchini from the pan and keep warm.

6. Deglaze the pan with wine, scraping the browned bits off the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil. Melt 2 Tblspn butter in saute pan with 1 Tblspn Meyer Lemon olive oil. Add the angel hair pasta, shrimp and zucchini to the pan and toss to coat. Add heritage tomatoes, season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper and add chopped parsley until tomatoes are warmed through.

7. To serve, shingle two medallions on the plate, top with Scampi Shrimp. Serve with a mound of Scampi pasta on the side. Drizzle butter mixture from the pan over the beef medallions and shrimp.