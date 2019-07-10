Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR

The Drunken Oyster: Coconut Curry Jalapeño Swordfish & Coconut Mule

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Coconut Mule Ingredients:

  • 5 oz Crook and Marker Spiked & sparkling Coconut Pineapple
  • 5 oz Western Son Ginger Beer
  • 1 oz Malibu Rum
  • Pineapple Garnish

Coconut Curry Jalapeño Swordfish Ingredients:

  • 2-8oz Swordfish or fish of choice
  • 2 teaspoon Olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon Chopped Garlic
  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup Curry paste
  • 1 tablespoon Lime Juice
  • 1/2 fresh lime
  • 1 fresh Jalapeño cut into thin rings
  • 1 teaspoon Fish sauce
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar
  • 2 cups unsweet coconut milk
  • Sea Salt and Fresh Cracked pepper

Sauce Directions:

  1. Heat one teaspoon oil
  2. sweat Garlic, onions
  3. add Curry paste, lime juice and fish sauce stir to incorporate flavors
  4. add sugar and jalapeños
  5. add Coconut milk let simmer reduce by 1/3
  6. Serve with favorite protein and white rice

Swordfish Directions:

  1. While sauce is simmering season Fish
  2. heat remaining oil to medium heat
  3. Place fish in pan cook for two minutes, flip
  4. Squeeze fresh lime and cook another 2 minutes.
  5. Serve over rice with Coconut Curry sauce

The Drunken Oyster
7606 SW 45th Ave.
(806) 418-6668
drunkenoysteramarillo.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Studio 4 Recipes

More Recipes

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss