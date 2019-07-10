The Drunken Oyster: Coconut Curry Jalapeño Swordfish & Coconut Mule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —
Coconut Mule Ingredients:
- 5 oz Crook and Marker Spiked & sparkling Coconut Pineapple
- 5 oz Western Son Ginger Beer
- 1 oz Malibu Rum
- Pineapple Garnish
Coconut Curry Jalapeño Swordfish Ingredients:
- 2-8oz Swordfish or fish of choice
- 2 teaspoon Olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Chopped Garlic
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup Curry paste
- 1 tablespoon Lime Juice
- 1/2 fresh lime
- 1 fresh Jalapeño cut into thin rings
- 1 teaspoon Fish sauce
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 2 cups unsweet coconut milk
- Sea Salt and Fresh Cracked pepper
Sauce Directions:
- Heat one teaspoon oil
- sweat Garlic, onions
- add Curry paste, lime juice and fish sauce stir to incorporate flavors
- add sugar and jalapeños
- add Coconut milk let simmer reduce by 1/3
- Serve with favorite protein and white rice
Swordfish Directions:
- While sauce is simmering season Fish
- heat remaining oil to medium heat
- Place fish in pan cook for two minutes, flip
- Squeeze fresh lime and cook another 2 minutes.
- Serve over rice with Coconut Curry sauce
The Drunken Oyster
7606 SW 45th Ave.
(806) 418-6668
drunkenoysteramarillo.com