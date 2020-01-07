The Drunken Oyster: Brown Sugar, Chili, Filet Mignon with Brown Butter Cauliflower Puree

Preparation

1. Place dry ingredients in a small bowl and mix together. Coat each steak with spice mixture.

2. Put steaks in a dish, cover, and place in the refrigerator for at least 15 overnight is great. let rest at room temp; before cooking



3. Preheat grill for medium-high heat. Place steaks on the grill and cook for 5 to 6 minutes on each side. When steaks reach the desired doneness, remove from heat and serve.

4. Preheat the oven to 325°. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the cauliflower florets until tender, about 7 minutes. Drain well. Spread the cauliflower on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for about 5 minutes, to dry it out. This helps with starchiness.

5. In a small saucepan, add butter let melt and start to turn brown combine the heavy cream bring to a simmer over medium heat.

6. If you don’t have a stick blender, working in batches, puree the cauliflower in a blender with the warm cream mixture; Season with salt and cayenne just before serving.